Louis Baylis Trust grants £98,000 to help good causes

A wide range of organisations from youth groups to health charities have benefited from the latest round of donations from the Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust.

Set up in 1962 by the Advertiser’s forward thinking and philanthropic then owner Louis Baylis, the trust receives 80 per cent of the Advertiser’s profits which it then uses to support good causes in the communities served by the paper.

Trustees meet twice a year to make donations and the December round of grants saw 68 organisations share £98,624.

Recipients include charities providing vital support for families facing hardship plus groups that help improve the quality of life for many people in our community.

The Link Foundation, Re:Charge R&R and Family Friends, which support struggling families, all received grants along with Maidenhead Foodshare.

Charities helping people with medical conditions and disabilities were also given funding while the arts and grassroots sports and youth groups were also supported.

The trust also helps fund events enjoyed by the public and Maidenhead Festival, the town’s biggest free event, was also once again supported.

Trust chairman Peter Sands said he was pleased to have maintained the usual level of donations despite the difficult financial climate facing local newspapers.

“We continue to have to make tough decisions in terms of how much we give out but we are happy to be able to support so many valuable causes in our community,” he said. “A broad spectrum of organisations has been supported.”

This included the Frimley Health Charity which aims to enhance patient care at Wexham Park Hospital above what the NHS can provide.

Mr Sands said: “We felt this was worth supporting for some additional equipment that was unavailable from the NHS.”

And he was pleased to be able to give grants to organisations helping those facing poverty. “At this time of year with the cold weather its very important to support struggling families,” he said.

The donations bring the total distributed by the Baylis Trust this year to £226,371.

While the trust meets twice a year, emergency applications can be considered. Only requests from organisations are considered. For full details of how to apply see the trust section on the Advertiser website.