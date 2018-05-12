Deadline approaching to apply for Louis Baylis Trust cash

The deadline for charities and community groups to apply for the latest round of grants from the Advertiser’s charitable trust is Friday, June 8.

The newspaper’s publisher, Baylis Media Ltd, is owned by the Louis Baylis Trust which uses the company’s profits to help fund good causes, community organisations and events in the areas covered by our papers.

Since ownership of the company was transferred to the trust in 1962 by proprietor Louis Baylis it has poured more than £6.1million back into our community.

In February this year the trust made its largest ever single donation of £115,000 to Thames Hospice which will go towards funding a physiotherapy unit at its new site in Bray.

The trust supports a wide range of organisations providing vital funding to improve the lives of many thousands of people in our community.

The trustees meet twice a year to discuss grant applications. Only organisations should apply as the trust does not give out grants directly to individuals.

Louis Baylis Trust chairman Peter Sands said: “We welcome applications from organisations and local charities. We recommend people visit our website and fill out the application form.”

He added: “It’s quite straightforward and we very much welcome new applications from people we haven’t supported before as well as the regular applicants.”

Visit www.whytheadvertiserisspecial.co.uk for an application form.

Every time you buy a copy of the Advertiser, not only are you getting all the latest news, you are also helping to fund good causes in our community.

And if you have a business that advertises with us you are directly helping to make a huge positive difference in the place you do business.