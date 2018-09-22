Chattertots receives £1,000 from Louis Baylis Trust

A charity that aims to ‘help children with Down’s syndrome to find their voice’ has received a donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

Chattertots received £1,000, which it will use to continue its weekly speech and language sessions for pre-schoolers.

Clare Lankester is digital leader for Chattertots and her son Jake Willmott went to the group from 12 months old.

She said: “Children with Down’s syndrome find learning to talk difficult due to poor muscle tone, vision and hearing impairment, and learning difficulties.”

Jake is now four and started primary school in September.

Clare believes Chattertots ‘is solely responsible for his progress’. She said: “He is able to say two-word sentences now as well as using signs to communicate.”

Clare believes that without adequate communication skills the ‘true value’ of children with Down’s syndrome will go unnoticed.

The Friday sessions from 8.30am-2.30pm at Poppies Day Nursery in St Lukes Road, Old Windsor, are run by therapists who specialise in the learning profile of children with Down’s syndrome.

Clare McIntosh is the chairwoman and founder of Chattertots. She has three children who attend Waltham St Lawrence primary school: Amelie, 10, and twins Josh and Cara, five. Josh has Down’s syndrome.

Clare said: “At Chattertots we believe the early intervention is vital for developing the skill-sets of our children. We are greatly indebted to the Louis Baylis Trust for their continued support.”

According to Clare the support provided by Chattertots starts earlier and is more regular and specialist than that of the NHS. She added: “Children who grow up to have clear speech will have a good chance of holding jobs, being able to live independently, whereas those whose speech is less intelligible will have far fewer opportunities.”

To find out more go to www.chattertots.org