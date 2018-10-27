Salvation Army Slough receives £1,000 from Louis Baylis Trust

A charity which provides food, clothes, and shower facilities to the homeless has received a £1,000 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust.

The Salvation Army Community Service Centre in Stoke Road, Slough offers the homeless and those in need of a place to go five days a week.

Lieutenant Tanyia Vermeulen is the corps officer (minister) and works at the centre with her husband.

She said: “We don’t ask where they came from or why they’re there. They know that we’re here and it’s a safe place for them to stay for a few hours.”

From 10.30am-1pm, Tuesday-Friday people can seek shelter and receive refreshments and a soup kitchen is also open every Thursday and Sunday from 7.15-8.30pm.

At the soup kitchen people can get clothing and have a shower as well as pick up donated tents, blankets and sleeping bags, when they are available. Eateries including KFC, Greggs and Nandos donate food to the centre which staff heat up for people to have on site or to take away with them.

Speaking about the grant from the trust, which owns the Advertiser, Tanyia said: “It’s really hard to keep going but when we least expect it we have a donation and that keeps us going for a while longer, which is great.”

The charitable organisation relies heavily on donations of food, clothing, sleeping bags and rucksacks, especially in the winter period.

Tanyia said the number of people using the centre has ‘increased constantly’ over the past three months.

She said: “There’s a group that comes every week but there’s new people travelling through. There was a young couple who came who were living in a tent in the park.”

Find out more about the Salvation Army Slough at www.salvationarmy.org.uk/ slough and to donate items of clothing, underwear, socks, sleeping bags or rucksacks, drop them into the centre in Stoke Road.