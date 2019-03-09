Louis Baylis Trust donates to Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra

A £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust has helped ensure a symphony orchestra can continue to put on show-stopping performances.

The Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra has been running since 1972 and for 20 years, every October, it has also staged a Young Musicians’ Competition.

Talented youngsters in the UK as well as from the Royal Borough’s twin towns showcase their work.

Chairwoman Dr Frances Jones said: “It is open to young people from all over the country but we particularly target local youngsters.

“Last year, the winner was a young pianist from Reading called Harvey Lin.”

The orchestra provides an opportunity for amateur musicians to develop their skills and puts on concerts for music-lovers in the region.

It also encourages young soloists in the early stages of their careers to perform with the orchestra in prestigious venues.

The orchestra is a charity which needs financial assistance, such as that from the Louis Baylis Trust – the owner of the Advertiser – to enable it to continue.

Dr Jones added: “There is no other facility like this in the borough.

“[Grants are] very important. We have to find the money from somewhere – ticket sales never cover the cost of hiring halls.

“As long as we can continue to have support from the grant-awarding bodies, the

orchestra will be able to produce high quality concerts for the people of Maidenhead.”

The orchestra put on shows in the borough as well as the wider Berkshire area.

The next concert is on Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm, in Eton College School Hall.

Visit wmso.org.uk for more information on the musical charity.