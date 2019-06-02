£750 Baylis grant helps with scout hut refurbishment

A £750 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust has helped replenish a scout hut which was previously in a bad state of repair.

The 5th Windsor (Dedworth) Scout Group received the cash from the Advertiser’s owner and got to work on upgrading the hut, situated in Wolf Lane.

The group is there to help and educate children and young people in West Windsor, some from deprived areas and single-parent families.

Through the charity they learn new skills, attend camps, enjoy activities to acquire badges and learn from dedicated leaders.

Trustee Alison Mandritis said the majority of the Louis Baylis fund grant has been used to repair the scout hut, used by the cubs, beavers and scouts.

She also had high praise for the leaders at the 5th Windsor (Dedworth) group, adding they operate an ‘open arm policy’.

“We replaced all the windows, doors, had it decorated, new electrics put in,” she said.

“It has been transformed, there is a big difference.

“The volunteers there are absolutely amazing, they are the real heroes of the group. We have had children who have had real issues and they never turn anyone away.

“I got involved because my godson is autistic and the charity were extremely nice to him and operated an open arm policy to the children.”

Alison – whose son attended the group – also praised the Louis Baylis grant.

“They are so crucial,” she said.

“Behind every financial transaction there is a human story behind it.

“Children go [to the scouts] and integrate with children who are not at their school, and they are taught differently.

“They are encouraged, they are given emotional support.”