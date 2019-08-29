Daisy's Dream given £500 grant from Louis Baylis Trust

Daisy’s Dream has been given a £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust, enabling it to ‘provide support to a bereaved family for a full year’.

The Berkshire-based charity has been supporting children who have experienced bereavement or had a close family member diagnosed with a life-limiting illness since 1996.

Gill Stevens, director of Daisy’s Dream, said: “We give children an opportunity to express their concerns, learn that they are not alone or isolated and meet other children who have also experienced family bereavement.”

In some cases where families are dealing with traumatic situations children can be ‘excluded from conversations’.

The professionally qualified staff offer an environment where children can talk about what they’ve experienced.

Services are tailored to the specific needs of an individual family ranging from telephone support and advice, home and school visits for children and teenagers and training for associated professionals.

“We are completely reliant on the generosity of the local community and charitable trusts,” said Gill. “Without them we couldn’t exist.”

Supporting a family for a year costs approximately £500.

Fundraisers from the charity work alongside volunteers, schools and corporate companies to provide services that includes one to one therapeutic sessions and specialist group events for children and their families.

Counselling services are extended to adult family members on how to support their children, the best way to talk to them about what is going on and even have a recommended list of books for primary and secondary school children that Daisy’s Dream have found useful when helping children come to terms with the illness and death of a family member.

“We allow children to share their concerns to help them face a positive future,” said Gill.