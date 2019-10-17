Maidenhead and Windsor Vision receive grant from Baylis Trust

A club for the visually impaired in the Royal Borough has received a £1,000 boost from the Advertiser’s owner.

Maidenhead and Windsor Vision – formerly the Maidenhead Blind Club – has said it ‘couldn’t do what we do’ if it wasn’t for the Louis Baylis Trust.

The charity has 117 members and holds lunches and tea parties throughout the year at Sportsable in Braywick Road, which it has to pay for itself.

It also organises entertainment, raffles, theatre and garden centre trips, and holds carols at Christmas time courtesy of the Salvation Army.

President Jo Ayre said: “We are self-financed and we couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of the Louis Baylis Trust.

“Without your help, I do not think we would be able to carry on.”

Jo added that the club is also heavily supported by both Maidenhead Rotary clubs, whose members help out with arranging transport.

She added: “It gets a lot of people out of their homes who perhaps will [not] be out much.”

Jo said that joining the club could not be easier: “[Numbers] stay pretty stable at the moment, but we are always welcoming new members.

“All they have to do is contact me, I will go and see them and tell them about the club. And they would be made very welcome.”

Call Jo on 01628 625098.