Youngsters to walk through Twyford and Windsor to raise awareness of climate change effects

Youngsters from a climate network group are set to walk through Twyford and Windsor as part of a relay to raise awareness of the effects of climate change on the poorest communities in the world.

The stops form part of a larger relay, which will see hundreds of youngsters from Young Christian Climate Network (YCCN) walk from Cornwall to Glasgow.

The network, which is supported by Tearfund and Christian Aid are asking people across the UK to help them in their efforts to cover the 1200-mile route from the G7 in Cornwall to the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

The walkers will be in Twyford on Saturday, July 31 and Windsor on Sunday, August 1, before moving onto other locations.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church in Twyford on Saturday afternoon, the team will re-start their walk from the village between 10am and 10.30am on Sunday, August 1.

They will enjoy a picnic lunch at St Mary’s Church in White Waltham, before proceeding through Holyport where they will pass the The George on the Green and The Belgian Arms on their way to All Saints Church in Dedworth.

Arriving at the church, the walkers and parishioners will then be joined by congregations from four churches from Bracknell and Ascot.

Some entertainment and a snack will also be provided.

The walk, which will be a symbolic act of hope, love and faith, will see walkers pray for climate justice as they proceed on their journey.

Rachel Mander, YCCN Relay co-lead said: “We stand in solidarity with people and places that are being plunged into debt and poverty because of climate change.

“More carbon emissions means more disease, more food insecurity and more poverty. We will be in our 30s when the world reaches 1.5 degrees warming.

“We will not let the UK government host summits on our doorstep only to hear more talk and no action.”

Anyone of any faith or no faith is welcome to join the walk.

For more information and to sign up, visit: www.yccn.uk/