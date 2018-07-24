Mound providing view of Windsor Castle under construction in Herschel Park

Work is underway in Herschel Park to create a viewing mound to give visitors a glimpse of Slough and Windsor Castle.

The mound will be situated in the nature trail area of the park, near the car park in Datchet Road.

It will be planted with wildflowers and will have a spiral pathway to the top.

Two large benches for the top of the mound are currently being from an old cedar tree that had to be felled in the park last year, because it was unwell.

There will also be information panels at the top to explain what parkgoers are looking at from various points.

Work is expected to be completed in Autumn this year.

Slough Borough Council cabinet member for environment and leisure Councillor Rob Anderson (Lab, Britwell and Northborough) said: “We are always looking for new and interesting ways to enhance the offer at our parks.

“The viewing mound at Herschel Park will create a higher vantage point to take in the views across the town and Windsor Castle.

“It will also be an attractive place for families to walk around and for children to play.”