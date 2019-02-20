Volunteers wanted for new Wexham Park Hospital emergency department

An appeal has been launched for volunteers to help support patients in Wexham Park Hospital’s new emergency department which opens in April.

The new emergency assessment centre is expected to improve the experience of patients and provide a better working environment for staff.

Volunteer roles can include chatting with patients at their bedside, listening to their concerns and trying to reassure them, or making hot drinks and assisting patients at meal times.

A recruitment open morning for volunteers is being held on Saturday, March 9 from 10.30am to 12.30am in the new unit.

After the event, there will be an opportunity to go on a tour of the new facility and find out more about the many and varied activities volunteers can be involved with.

NHS Frimley Health Foundation Trust voluntary services manager Mike Stoke said: “Our volunteers are very special people.

“They add an extra dimension to patient care and allow staff to focus on their clinical roles. And of course their support is especially valuable for those patients without families nearby.

“We know that volunteer patient companions help to reassure people and make what can be a very worrying time a little less stressful for all concerned.

“We look forward to welcoming more people to our expanding band of hospital volunteers.”

Email mike.stone@nhs.net to express an interest in attending.

Volunteers need to commit at least three hours a week of their time, undergo a DBS check, complete an occupational health questionnaire and attend an induction session so they will be fully prepared.