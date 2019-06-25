Drowning victim's family warn people to stay out of Jubilee River

The family of a teenager who drowned in the Jubilee River has warned people to stay out of the water as the weather warms up.

Dajarn Daly was just 17 years old when he got dragged underneath the surface while swimming with friends in the shallows of the weir at the manmade river.

Slough Borough Council is working with the Environment Agency, guardian of the river, the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Thames Valley Police to try and prevent another life being lost in similar circumstances.

Dajarn’s grandmother, Denise, of Wexham Lea, said no other family should have to go through what they did when Dajarn died on July 4 last year.

“Dajarn hadn’t come home which was unusual for him and we heard someone had drowned in the river,” she said.

“We knew it was him, we went to the police station and they told us.

“We live without him every day.

“Parents tell your children about the dangers, it is never too early to warn them of the dangers, don’t go into the water as children could follow.”

Dajarn’s mother, Shantel, added: “On Dajarn’s 18th birthday we had a barbecue to remember him but he should have been celebrating.”

Fences have been extended to block people getting to the river bank and new warning information will be put up to make people aware of the dangers.

The Berkshire Coroner ruled at an inquest in January that Dajarn’s death was accidental.

It came three years after Langley resident Michael Scaife died while swimming in the river in Datchet.

More than 700 drown every year in the UK and Ireland according to the Royal Life Saving Society UK.

The advice is to stop and think of the dangers and always take heed of nearby warning signs.

In an emergency others should call 999 and those in the water are encouraged to float on their back.

Safety devices on the riverbank should also be left in their rightful place and not vandalised, the council added.

Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We want people to stay safe as the weather gets warmer and that means not getting in the water at all.

“I would like to thank Dajarn’s family for sharing their tragedy to try and prevent another young person losing their life.

“It does not matter if people think they can swim, the temperature of the water affects the heart and breathing within seconds.”