The 39 Steps comes to Theatre Royal Windsor

Monday, August 12 – Saturday, August 17

The 39 Steps

Theatre Royal Windsor

A cast of four deftly takes on Hitchcock classic The 39 Steps in this comic-thriller parody adaptation of John Buchan’s 1915 novel.

The 39 Steps follows the adventures of handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff upper lip and British gung-ho spirit, as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and devastatingly beautiful women.

This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun, thrilling action and a colossal number of costume changes.