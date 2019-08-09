SITE INDEX

    • The 39 Steps comes to Theatre Royal Windsor

    Monday, August 12 – Saturday, August 17

    The 39 Steps

    Theatre Royal Windsor

    A cast of four deftly takes on Hitchcock classic The 39 Steps in this comic-thriller parody adaptation of John Buchan’s 1915 novel.

    The 39 Steps follows the  adventures of handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff upper lip and British gung-ho spirit, as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents and devastatingly beautiful women.

    This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun, thrilling action and a colossal number of costume changes.

