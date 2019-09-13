SITE INDEX

    • Circus Berlin mesmerises audiences at Ascot Racecourse

    Circus Berlin has been mesmerising audiences with its first ever show at Ascot Racecourse.

    The show, from the producers of Moscow State Circus, draws together international talent featuring high wire walkers, whirl wind jugglers and the perilous Globe of Death.

    David Fitzgerald, general manager at Circus Berlin, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be here in Ascot with our tour that features some of the greatest circus performers to ever tour in the UK. The show brings together daredevils, aerialists and loads of others in a two-hour spectacular.”

    Circus Berlin will be at Ascot Racecourse until Sunday.

