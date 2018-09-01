We could have conceded 10, says Windsor FC boss Mick Woodham

Mick Woodham praised goalkeeper Hugo Sobte after Windsor lost 5-0 to Cirencester Town in the FA Cup on Saturday, saying they could have conceded at least 10 but for the young glovesman.

Having beaten Highworth Town in the Extra Preliminary Round two weeks before, the Royalists knew they were up against another strong Step 4 side.

Woodham had no quibbles with the result, saying it was a fair reflection of the match.

“I’ve no excuses,” he said.

“They are a good side who outgunned us and outfought us. I’ve no complaints.

“When they were 2-0 up we had a good chance to score and at 2-1 we might have given their defence something to think about.

“But I’m clutching at straws. We were outplayed all over the park apart from in goal.

“Had it not been for Hugo we could have been looking at double figures. We conceded early and then again on half-time.”

He added: “My players say they want to play Step 4 teams, and they got a result in the previous round against Highworth, but they’ll have to do better than they did on Saturday when we come up against a Step 4 side again.”

Looking on the bright side, Woodham added: “Still, we picked up useful prize money for being awful, that doesn't happen very often.”

The Royalists earned £960 for losing to add to the £2,250 they pocketed for beating Highworth.

Windsor then pocketed one point from their ‘Stag Meadow derby’ with Virginia Water on Monday, Matthew Woods scoring their goal on 29 minutes.

Woodham said he was satisfied with a draw from a hard fought Hellenic League Premier Division clash between landlord and tenant.

“I asked for a reaction against Virginia Water,” said Woodham.

“I made a couple changes but was keen for the boys to right the wrongs of Saturday.

“We took the lead, but needed a second, but it never came. They levelled and it was probably a fair result.

“It was a tricky game and we knew it would be.

“We got something from it.”

Another match Woodham would take something from is today’s (Saturday’s) encounter away to Royal Wootton Bassett, a side Windsor beat 4-3 just two weeks ago.

Woodham was confused as to why, for the second time this season, Windsor are playing the same team again.

“I don't know if they have an octopus doing the fixtures,” he said.

“We played Shrivenham twice in three weeks and now Bassett.

“But hey, we just have to get on with it.

“We were 3-0 down with 30 minutes remaining against them in the first match and won it which will be fresh in their minds.”

Woodham confirmed he has no injury issues in his squad: “I can’t complain,” he said.

“And what good would it do if I did?”