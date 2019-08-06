Windsor FC manager Mick Woodham resigns to focus on 'recharging his batteries'

Long-serving Windsor manager Mick Woodham has resigned from his position to focus on ‘recharging his batteries’.

The 58-year-old’s departure ends an almost eight-year stay at Stag Meadow which has seen the club establish itself at Step 5 level while bringing through talented young players.

Mick said: “The irony is that I couldn’t wait to get back for pre-season and I had a lot of plans in place and then things just unfolded that I didn’t plan for and that’s it.

“I just couldn’t give the job the time it required and you need to be fully committed.

“At the end of the day I’ve got to be true to myself.”

Woodham led the club on two remarkable runs in the FA Vase in recent seasons with his side reaching the quarter-finals of the competition in 2017-18.

He also won the Berks & Bucks Senior Trophy twice while establishing the club as a top 10 side in both the Combined Counties Premier Division and, later, the Hellenic Premier Division.

He added: “We’ve had some great times in the eight years.

“The run in the FA Vase is something that the club will probably never repeat again.

“We’ve had a three-year cycle where both socially and on the pitch we’ve done very well and its been a privilege to work with a lot of great people.”

Woodham told the Express that he will ‘100 per cent’ be returning to football management and did not rule out the prospect of returning to Windsor one day.

Windsor chairman Kevin Stott praised Woodham for his work in giving youth a chance through the club’s partnership with Cox Green Sports Academy.

He said: “When Keith Scott resigned and we moved to a self-sustaining model Mick was the shoe-in candidate.

“For us to win two cups, establish ourselves as a top 10 club and go on those fantastic runs in the FA Vase is a real measure of our success.

“When you’re running a business model like ours it’s absolutely imperative that you give youngsters a chance and there’s a number of players playing all over the place that got their opportunity at Windsor.”

Midfielder Luke Brooks-Smith has taken on the role of interim manager and will be supported by the club’s under-18s management team.

Stott added: “Luke has been excellent, well-organised, calm and measured.

“What’s important for our model is there’s a real connection between the U18s, the academy and the first team because it relies on a conveyor belt of talented young players to come through.”