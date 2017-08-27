Labyrinth Challenge's 1,000ft inflatable obstacle course coming to Windsor

A 1,000ft-long inflatable obstacle course will be coming to The Royal Windsor Racecourse next month.

The Labyrinth Challenge is designed for over 12s and will arrive in Windsor on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17.

The experience is set over five themed zones allowing you to race your friends and family, with 30 obstacles including giant balls, balance beams and hurdles before a finale of climbing an inflatable ship.

Director Dan Byrne said: “We’re thrilled to bring the course to Berkshire. Thousands of people have already enjoyed bouncing around the Labyrinth Challenge.”

Also due to be on site is an inflatable village offering fun activities for all ages and a mini Labyrinth Challenge for under 12s.

Bouncy castles, laser quest and crazy golf will all be on offer, as well as many stalls offering food and refreshments.

Tickets for the Labyrinth Challenge start from £15, with admission to the inflatable village costing £20 and a combination ticket costing £27.

The venue is open from 10am to 6pm on both days. Visit www.thelabyrinthchallenge.com for tickets.