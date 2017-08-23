Runner 'determined to finish' 153-mile Spartathlon challenge

A runner from Windsor is hoping to conquer a gruelling non-stop run from Athens to Sparta.

Laurence Chownsmith, of Marbeck Close, Windsor, is taking on the Spartathlon which challenges athletes to complete a 153-mile run in just 36 hours.

As well as having to cope with soaring temperatures ranging from 28 to 38 degrees, competitors also have to pass through 75 check points which have strict time cut-offs.

Failure to reach them in time leads to runners having to climb aboard the ‘death bus’ which picks up those who fail to finish the race.

Laurence said: “This has become the race that all the ultra runners want to do so it’s a lot more competitive.

“I’ve run it before without really putting in any effort in training and come up short so I’ve done a lot more work this time.”

The two-day race, which starts on September 29, has been running since 1983.

It supposedly follows the route that the legendary Pheidippides took to ask for the help of the Spartan army in the Battle of Marathon against invading Persian forces in 490 BC.

Runners will set off from Acropolis before battling through the early morning rush hour in the Greek capital and eventually climbing Mount Parthenion when night falls.

After reaching the 3,900ft summit, they then head for Sparta and finish the race by kissing the feet of the statue of King Leonidas.

Laurence told the Express he is hoping to put past failed attempts in the race to the back of his mind as he aims to finish the job this time around.

He added: “One year it was 38 degrees so I’m hoping it’s not that warm as that’s not very conducive for running.

“I’m very determined to finish this time.”