One-way system to be trialled in Thames Street

A temporary one-way system is being introduced in Thames Street in Windsor to try to ease traffic congestion and improve access to bus services.

A new route will be trialled for nine weeks, starting on Monday, September 4.

It will only allow traffic to travel in a southbound direction towards the town centre, along the stretch of Thames Street between Datchet Road and River Street.

Any vehicles travelling northbound away from the town centre will be directed to turn off at River Street where they can turn left, or right and rejoin Datchet Road.

The traffic lights at the junction of Datchet Road and River Street will be reprogrammed to reflect the temporary change.

The council says it has written to businesses and residents in the area affected.

Council officers will monitor the traffic flow during the trial to assess the impact of the changes.