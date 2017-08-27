National Citizen Service volunteers lend a hand at Windsor day centre

Volunteers from the National Citizen Service (NCS) helped out for the day at a centre for elderly people in Windsor.

The group of 11 teenagers travelled to the King George VI Day Centre, in Clarence Road, from Slough on Tuesday.

They held a quiz for the centre’s members and tested them on their knowledge on an array of topics from the 1940s to 1980s.

After the quiz, the volunteers helped to decorate the centre while the pensioners sat down for a meal. Volunteer Arjun Babhania, 17, from Langley, said: “As a group we got behind the idea of helping out at the centre because it felt like a really good cause.

“The look on their faces was heart-warming to see and it was good to make a positive impact on their day.”

The NCS is targeted at youngsters aged 15 to 17.