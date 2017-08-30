Volunteers needed for Windsor Talking Newspaper

A call for new volunteers has been made by a service which caters for blind people.

The Windsor Talking Newspaper for the Blind Association has been running for more than 40 years.

Each Friday, volunteers meet to record local news stories which are sent out on a memory stick free of charge to more than 30 blind or partially sighted people.

The group is now looking for more volunteers to do the recording as they are down to only three.

Pauline Barker, 84, of Tudor Lane, Old Windsor, has been on the committee of the talking newspaper for about 20 years.

She said: “We enjoy doing it and it’s a good thing to do for the blind people who get the paper.

“Our main problem is a lack of recorders now.”

Pauline added that the skills needed can be taught so previous experience is not necessary.

For more information about the group and volunteering roles, call Pauline on 01753 860853.