Windsor pub could reopen after licence was revoked in April

A pub which had its licence stripped by the council could be reopened.

The Copper Horse, in Windsor’s Alma Road, had its licence revoked in April after staff had been found to be serving alcohol to teenage girls.

The pub’s designated premises supervisor, Alka Singh, was also accused of failing to protect her customers from fire risks after council officers discovered about 30 men in its shisha lounge with both fire doors locked during an inspection.

An application has now been submitted by Ei Group for a new licence.

The application asks permission from the council to serve alcohol until 11pm Sunday to Thursday and until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Live music could also be played at the venue seven days a week if the licence is granted.