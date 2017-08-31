Windsor commuters could face disruption as rail staff consider strike action

Commuters in Windsor could face disruption after rail union bosses said they were considering strike action.

The Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMT) announced today it was preparing to ballot its staff working the South Western Railway (SWR) on industrial action.

The row comes after the train firm, which runs services from Windsor and Eton Riverside to London Waterloo, refused to give ‘cast-iron assurances’ over the future of train guards.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: “RMT has given repeated opportunities for First MTR (the parent company of SWR) to give us the assurances we have sought over the future role of the guards on their trains throughout the length of the new South Western franchise.

“They have refused to give us those guarantees and it is that failure which leaves RMT with no option but to declare a formal dispute with the company and to move towards a ballot for action.”

Guards, commercial staff and drivers will all be included in the ballot which will consider overtime and rest day working bans, as well as a full strike.

According to the RMT it has ‘spent months’ trying to get First MTR to give guarantees on the future of train guards, but was instead ‘met with a barrage of spin and prevarication’.

Mr Cash added: “This dispute can be easily resolved if the company are prepared to stick to existing agreements, give staff and passengers alike a guarantee of a second, safety-critical member of staff on all current services and an assurance that safety and access are the absolute priority.

“Guards on SWR have been hailed as ‘legends’ in company publicity material.

“It is time for First MTR to stand by those legends and to withdraw the threat to throw them off the trains.

“That is the message that RMT will be taking out to the fare-paying public as we step up our campaign.”

South Western Railway has been contact for comment.