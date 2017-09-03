Heritage Healthcare Windsor rated 'good' by CQC

A home healthcare service has been rated ‘good’ following its first inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Heritage Healthcare Windsor, which opened in December 2015, provides home care for older adults, some with dementia.

Inspectors who visited in July found that people were protected from abuse and neglect.

The report, published last month, said: “Staff at Heritage Healthcare Windsor were caring. The service had received many compliments about the care received. Community healthcare professionals and relatives we surveyed felt staff were kind.”

It added that a recommendation was made for the service to improve policy and documentation about the Mental Capacity Act 2005 to bring it in line with legal requirements.

The service is run by husband-and-wife team Romola Ganguli and Adrian Greensmith, who met through volunteering for Windsor Mencap.

In a statement, they said: “We came to the industry with a clear vision to provide good quality care for people in their own homes, delivered by staff who they support, to be the best they can be.”