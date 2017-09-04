Seven-year-old who applied for job at Legoland gets hired for the day

A seven-year-old boy who told Legoland he was ‘the man for the job’ when the theme park advertised for a model maker was given a day of work experience at the Windsor resort.

Stanley Bolland submitted a hand-written application with a CV which included plenty of experience and hiding his Lego ‘so his brother can’t get it’.

The park was quick to respond, telling the youngster from Hampshire that he would be perfect for the role once he has finished school and offered him a day’s work experience shadowing a model maker in the meantime.

Stanley spent the day following Paula Laughton, who has 20 years experience in the role, beginning the day carrying out vital checks around the park, before getting a sneak peak behind the scenes in the Model Makers Studio.

Finishing his busy shift in the afternoon, the work experience was given a chance to explore all the park in Winkfield Road had to offer.

Stanley said: ‘‘It was awesome to spend the whole day at Legoland meeting the Model Makers and learning all about what they do every day. I loved it and I can’t wait to tell all my friends about it at school.’’

Model maker Paula added that Stanley had demonstrated great promise and the park will be keeping an eye out for a follow up application when he is a little older.