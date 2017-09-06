Windsor Night Market to return to Peascod Street

People can enjoy the last days of summer as the Windsor Night Market returns on Saturday.

Peascod Street will be lined with independent food stalls, children’s rides and craft stands from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Live music will also be on offer as well as a bar run by the Windsor & Eton Brewery.

Families can also sit back and watch a selection of films at King Edward Court’s open air cinema.

Oscar-winning short film Sing is being shown at 11am, with Disney smash-hit Moana following at 1.30pm.

Beauty & the Beast will be screened at 4.30pm, with Grease rounding off the evening at 7.30pm.

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach said: “All of the Christmas lights on Peascod Street will be illuminated which should give it a real festive feeling.”

Visit www.windsor-shopping.co.uk for information.