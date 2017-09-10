Cumberland Lodge hosts conference for PhD students from across the UK

Some of the brightest minds from universities across the UK gathered at Cumberland Lodge for a conference on ‘Life Beyond the PhD’.

The educational foundation, based in Windsor Great Park, welcomed 40 PhD students as they shared their experiences about postgraduate research.

Students also took part in workshops on communication, job applications and public engagement, and presented summaries of their own research.

Guest speakers included Professor Debra Humphris, vice-chancellor of the University of Brighton, and Dr Tom Cutterham, a lecturer in US history at the University of Birmingham.

The conference has now been running for 10 years at the 17th century country house, which has housed an educational foundation since 1947.

Alexander Blower, a first year PhD student at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “I can honestly say that it’s the first time during my PhD study so far that I’ve truly felt part of a community.”

The conference ran from Tuesday, August 29, to Friday, September 1.