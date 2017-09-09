Students to take on gruelling obstacle course in aid of Slough homelessness charity

A gruelling obstacle course will push pupils from The Windsor Boys’ School to the limit as they attempt to raise money for the Slough branch of a homeless charity.

Jude Compton-Stewart, Jacob Laver, Jack Hopkins and Arun Matharu, part of the school’s senior prefect team, plan to take on the 22km long Spartan Beast race in Bracknell on September 30 along with their class mate Paddy O’Neill.

The endurance challenge will see them scale walls, crawl underneath barbed wire and possibly even jump through fire.

The boys will be testing themselves in aid of Shelter Slough which they named as their chosen charity to support for the year.

Head boy Jude, 17, from Victor Road, said: “We all think it (homelessness) is quite a big problem that seems to be getting worse.

“We said we’d seen more homeless people on the streets and it just seemed like a good choice for us.”

The teenagers are hoping to raise £500 for Shelter to help the charity continue its work in offering advice on problems including illegal eviction, house repossession and housing benefits.

Visit www.gofundme.com/raising-money-for-shelter-slough to donate.