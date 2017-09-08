Councillors advised to reject plans for 150-room hotel at Windsor Racecourse

Planning officers want councillors to refuse an application for a new 150-room hotel at Windsor Racecourse.

Permission is being sought by the racecourse, in Maidenhead Road, to knock down its Silver Ring canteen and associated buildings to make way for the Hilton-backed project.

Members of the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel are due to discuss the plans at a meeting at Windsor Guildhall on Wednesday, which starts at 7pm.

But council officers say the hotel should be refused as the development would be on land in a River Thames flood zone and could cause harm to the greenbelt.

The planning officer’s report says: “The proposed development is defined as inappropriate by greenbelt policy and guidance and is harmful by virtue of its appropriateness, the loss of openness and the intensification of built development in this predominantly countryside location.”

The application includes plans for a four- torey hotel accompanied by a reception, bar and dining room.

About 20 rooms would also be set aside for stable staff to use on race days.

The racecourse says the hotel will ‘meet the need for tourist accommodation’ in the town, support businesses in Windsor and create more jobs in the area.