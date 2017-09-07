Firefighters cut off car roof to rescue woman after crash

Tailbacks were caused on Royal Windsor Way earlier this afternoon (Thursday) after a crash involving two cars.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire stations were called to the scene at about 3pm and were greeted by paramedics.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to remove the roof of one of the cars to rescue a woman who had been driving.

She was put on a spinal board and taken to hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The other driver was not seriously injured.

The incident left one lane blocked on the southbound carriageway.

Firefighters spent about an hour at the scene, with police also attending.