Hundreds attend open air cinema and night market in Windsor

Hundreds of people enjoyed live music, an array of street food and an open air cinema in Windsor’s town centre on Saturday.

The Windsor and Eton Town Partnership-run event saw Peascod Street filled with children’s rides, craft stands and independent food stalls selling a range of grub including chili hot dogs, crepes and pancakes.

Large communal dining tables were set up for hungry revellers.

Meanwhile, movie lovers braved the rain at an open air cinema at King Edward Court, which has changed names to Windsor Yard.

Movies included Sing, Disney smash-hit Moana, Beauty and the Beast and Grease.

“They pretty much sold out every viewing despite the showers,” said Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach, who admired attendees’ ‘true British spirit’.

The event went on into the evening with live music performances including an opera performance and a mixture of 80s and contemporary hits by band Love Shovel.

“There was a real atmosphere,” said Paul.

“We encourage people to socialise at the table, eat, chat, talk about all things Windsor and listen to some great music.”