CCTV images released in connection with serious assault in Windsor town centre

CCTV images have been released by police investigating an assault in Windsor town centre which left a man seriously injured and unconscious at the weekend.

Officers discovered the victim lying in Goswell Hill near Bar Yello and not far from a taxi rank at about 2am on Sunday morning.

He was unconscious and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital. He has subsequently been transferred to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The victim, believed to be in his early fifties and from London, had suffered a serious head injury. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Detective Inspector Will Crowther, based at Maidenhead said “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this assault. The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital. Our enquiries reveal he was assaulted on the Goswell Hill Service Road.

“We are extremely keen to speak to people who witnessed the assault which we believe took place at around 2am.

“We have taken the decision to release these images which show people in the area immediately after the incident, and I am asking people to come forward because I believe they may have information which is valuable to our investigation.

“If you are one of the people in these images, or know who it is, I would urge you to contact Thames Valley Police immediately.”

Call police on 101 quoting reference 929 of the 10/9 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.