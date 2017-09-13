Anti-terrorism plans for Windsor to be finalised in 'next few weeks'

Plans for permanent security measures in Windsor to combat the threat of terrorism could be finalised ‘in the next few weeks’.

The council’s head of communities and highways, David Scott, told a meeting of the Visitor Management Forum that the council hoped to introduce protection which would be ‘more sympathetic’ to the surrounding street scene.

Following the Westminster terror attack in March, concrete barriers were put up around Windsor Castle to protect the Changing the Guard route.

Mr Scott told the forum last night (Tuesday): “We’re still looking to come up with the balance of protecting crowded places and making them as aesthetically pleasing as can be.

“This is about protecting not only the military personnel involved in the Changing the Guard but everyone involved including residents and visitors who come to see and watch.”

Mr Scott said that the concrete blocks which are currently in place in locations including Sheet Street and Park Street could be replaced with fixed bollards which fit into the ground.

Security measures could also be incorporated into the street furniture to prevent heavy vehicles from manoeuvring around.

The council and Thames Valley Police are yet to finalise arrangements for St Albans Street, an area which attracts large queues for people visiting Windsor Castle.

Mr Scott added: “At certain times of the day there are potentially queues of people waiting to gain entry to the Castle queuing down St Albans Street.

“From a terrorist threat perspective, that is potentially going to be a very crowded place where people could drive up the wrong way.”

It is hoped the cost for the permanent security measures will be shared between the council, Thames Valley Police and possibly the government.

Mr Scott said: “If you look at Park Street now there are a series of concrete bollards linked together that don’t look terribly pretty.

“The final solution won’t look as ugly as that. It’ll be a lot more sympathetic than that.”