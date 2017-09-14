King Edward Court shopping centre renamed Windsor Yards

King Edward Court Shopping Centre has been renamed Windsor Yards in a bid to ‘refresh’ its image.

Shoppers got a glimpse of the new-look branding on Saturday as the centre put on an open-air cinema for visitors throughout the day.

Centre manager Robert Gramson told the Express that the decision was taken to change the name in order to give it a ‘more trendy vibe’.

He said: “King Edward Court was a generic name for a shopping centre.

“By putting Windsor into the name it ties it down to Windsor.

“Yards can also be associated with the fact that it’s an outside shopping centre and it also gives it a slightly more trendy vibe to refresh the image.”

The Queen first opened the shopping centre in April 1980 and unveiled a plaque there in 2008 to mark its £20 million redevelopment.

But it has recently faced challenges in the retail sector with the rise of online shopping.

Major department store Fenwick, which had been at the centre for 37 years, also closed down earlier this year while a new £240 million centre, The Lexicon, opened in Bracknell last week.

Robert added: “We see this as a precursor to wider investment.

“We’re having to deal with a hardening retail environment but if we sit here and do nothing the unfortunately that’s just expecting shops to be unsuccessful.

“We’re trying to rejuvenate the image of the shopping centre to make the experience of shopping here better.”

Windsor and Eton town manager Paul Roach said ‘only time would tell’ as to whether the name change was a success.

He added: “I think with a name change of such a significant part of the town you’re always going to get some concerns but I know they’ve been doing their research.”