The Little Gym for children to open in Windsor

A gym which helps children learn important life skills while exercising opens in the town centre in November.

The Little Gym will be located on the site of the former William Street bar Chicago’s.

It will offer a core gymnastics programme for children aged four months to 12 years designed at developing friendships and building self-confidence.

Co-owner Matina Macintyre said: “We want to help parents give their children a foundation of physical, social and emotional skills that will last a lifetime.

“And we want children in our classes to feel loved and have fun – that’s when they learn best.”

It is due to open on November 22.

