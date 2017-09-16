Call for entries for Bright Ideas competition

A chance to make your ‘bright idea’ a reality launched on Tuesday.

The Bright Ideas for Windsor, Ascot & District Competition is calling for entries to enhance or improve life in the area.

The competition is sponsored by the Royal Borough and winners in the past few years include bird boxes for owls and smaller birds, a night market in Windsor and a community garden.

President of Windsor St George Rotary Club Gwenda Lilley said: “The Royal Borough is a beautiful place to live, work and go to school and it’s amazing how people with such bright ideas can make them happen with a little help. I look forward to seeing many bright ideas this year.”

This year there is a youth category for under 18s with £100 prize with a £300 cash bonus for their school or youth group too if their bright idea is a winner.

The adult prize winner will receive £700, with three runner-up prizes of £200 each.

For full details and how to enter visit www.windsorstgeorgerotary. org.uk or email brightideas. rotary@combro.net

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, October 31 at 5pm.