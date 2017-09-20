RAF cadets parade through Windsor to commemorate Battle of Britain

Air cadets marched through Windsor town centre to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Battle of Britain.

This year marks the 77th anniversary of the military campaign which saw pilots from the Royal Air Force (RAF) defend the UK from swathes of attacks from German bombers.

Members of the 459 (Windsor) Squadron, commanded by Squadron Leader Chris Tocher, paraded from Park Street to Windsor Parish Church on Sunday.

They were joined by 155 (Maidenhead) Squadron, 153 (Slough) Squadron, 2477 (Britwell) Squadron and the Reading Scottish Pipe Band.

Upon arrival at the church, the air cadets observed two minutes of silence before Reverend Kate Harrison led a short service for cadets of all religions.

Civilian instructor Matt Hardman said: “It’s part of us making sure that they do remember and a way of continuing that remembrance forever.

“That will never go away.”

The Windsor squadron, which is part of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets, is holding a recruitment evening at The Old Spittal School, in St Leonards Road, on November 2.

Go to the Windsor Air Cadets – 459 Squadron Facebook page for details.

https://www.facebook.com/459aircadets/