Preparations underway for return of Windsor Contemporary Art Fair

Art enthusiasts will be in for a treat when the two-day Windsor Contemporary Art Fair returns in November.

The 13th annual event will take place at Windsor Racecourse on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12.

Experienced and new art collectors will gather to browse the work of more than 150 artists.

Fair director Deborah James said: “We are passionate about art and artists and have worked very hard for over a decade to bring real art to real people.”

The group also runs a fair in Reading and next year will launch one in Surrey.

“We are delighted to be hosting our 13th year in our home town of Windsor where we began, in a year that sees us going national,” said Deborah.

On show will be a range of art forms, from glass to sculpture and photography to textural abstract.

There will also be live demonstrations by exhibiting artists and an interactive art corner with artist-led workshops. Visitors will be able to have a go or add their own touch to a piece of art created over the weekend.

Each year artists donate small canvasses to raise money for The Prince’s Trust charity. So far more than £50,000 has been made through the initiative.

Visit www.windsorcontemporaryartfair.co.uk for more information.