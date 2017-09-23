Horse ride in Windsor Great Park raises £35k for charity

Riders saddled up and rode across Windsor Great Park to raise money for a selection of good causes.

The Lions Club of Windsor’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Horseride in the Great Park, took place from September 9 to September 10.

Almost 700 riders completed the nine-mile course, with organisers saying that close to £35,000 has been raised.

Lion Mark Fraser said: “Windsor Great Park looked spectacular and all our riders and their horses had the most glorious time.

“We now have the enjoyable task of determining the charities and good causes that will benefit from this year’s ride.”

An awards evening will be held in January where the community service organisation will give out prizes to the top fundraisers.

Mark added: “None of our success would have been possible without the goodwill and support of Windsor Great Park and the Shanly Foundation for supporting the event.”