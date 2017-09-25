Martial arts on display at Clewer Green First School's autumn fair

Past and present pupils and parents were together again for a school fair and fundraiser in Windsor.

Hundreds turned out for the annual autumn fair at Clewer Green First School, in Hatch Lane, on Saturday.

Highlights of the event included welly throwing, a Second World War tank and a display of Brazilian martial arts.

It was expected to collect about £7,000, which will go towards paying for music tuition and replacing IT equipment.

“We’ve got about 100 parents as volunteers and we also get help from parents whose children have left the school,” said mum-of-two Nerys Jones, chairman of the school’s PTA.

“It’s a great way for the new parents to meet each other.

“But we’re also really well supported by the teachers who have been running three stalls, which is something they don’t need to do on their days off, but it just shows what a lovely community it is here.”