In pictures: Windsor Half Marathon 2017

A milestone year for the Windsor Half Marathon could prove to be the next big step for the event.

With Windsor Castle looming large in the background, about 4,700 runners lined up on The Long Walk yesterday (Sunday) for the 35th edition of the 13.1-mile race.

And now race director Peter Hier wants to see the event step up a level when it returns to Windsor Great Park next September.

“I've done it for 18 years and it just doesn't compare [to anything else],” he said.

“And I'm not just saying that because I've been doing it for 18 years.

“It's a smart looking race and we're constantly looking at ways we can improve it, but we're not going to get into any gimmicks - it's a race for the community.”

Among Mr Hier’s plans, which are still in their early stages, is to work more with the Royal Borough to boost the race’s ‘economical impact’ on Windsor.

On the track, Dan Jarvis, of St Mary’s University, was the fastest man, crossing the line in 1.09.49.

Georgie Bruinvels was the fastest woman, finishing in 1.20.22 – 24 hours after winning Saturday’s Windsor Women’s 10k.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans also took park in the run, finishing with a chip time of 2.28.34.