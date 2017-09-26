Artists give a look behind the scenes of their Windsor studio

The lid has been lifted, temporarily at least, on one of the best kept artistic secrets in Windsor.

Over Saturday and Sunday, the town’s Prime Studios, in Ward Royal Parade, Alma Road, opened its doors to the public for a peak behind the paper, canvas and curtain of the artists’ trade.

The studio, which is the former office suite for the flats next door, houses six artists working a range of mediums, including oil painters, portrait specialists and sculptors.

“The point is to give people a glimpse into our creative space and what it’s like to be an artist - and to just let people know we’re here,” said Ayesha Gamiet, a book illuminator who works in Islamic Ottoman and Persian styles.

She added: “I would like people to realise how much creativity there is locally and to know there are artists here [in Windsor].

“We’re all working artists and we like to be in touch with the public and for them to enjoy our work.”