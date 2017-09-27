Slough man found guilty of sexual offences at Windsor Leisure Centre

A teenage girl has described the ‘creepy’ moment a man tried to grab her while she was getting changed at Windsor Leisure Centre.

Mohammed Anwar, 38, of Concorde Way, Slough, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) after being accused of intentionally sexually touching a girl under the age of 13 and attempting to sexually touch a woman aged 16 or over.

The charges relate to two incidents at the Stovell Road leisure centre.

The court heard how in April a girl had been getting changed in a cubicle in the mixed changing rooms when she felt a hand reach under the wall from the cubicle behind and grab her ankle.

The victim told the court that when she looked down, she saw a hand that was ‘hairy and yellowish’.

She said: “I didn’t think of it as a really serious thing at the time, I just thought it was a bit creepy.”

The youngster backed away before continuing to get changed.

Moments later, the hand reached out a second time and grabbed her again.

CCTV footage shown in court captured Anwar repeatedly walking around the changing rooms in his swimming trunks during the afternoon of the allegation.

The court heard that three days later, while staff were combing through CCTV footage from the first report, they received another complaint from a 16-year-old girl that a man had tried to grab her ankle in the changing rooms.

Recounting the attack, the second victim told the court: “I stood completely still and stayed silent until I could be sure the person that was doing it had left.

“It felt like a long time.”

Leisure centre staff called the police, with Anwar being escorted away from the Jacuzzi area.

The defendant refused to give evidence in court but a prepared statement which he gave to police after his arrest was read out.

In the statement, Anwar admitted to being in the leisure centre on both occasions but said his hand had been on the floor as he was searching for loose change that he had dropped from his tracksuit bottoms.

Prosecuting, Victoria Forbes said: “It appears to be a lie in the interview where he said that change had fell from his tracksuit bottoms because we know he was not wearing any tracksuit bottoms at the time.”

District judge Davinder Lachhar found Anwar guilty of both offences while a further two charges of common assault will lie on the file.

He will be sentenced on Monday, October 23.