Windsor skincare business appears on BBC's Dragons' Den

A skincare company from Windsor pitched for an investment from some of the sharpest minds in business during an appearance on BBC show Dragons’ Den.

Business partners Maria Magembe and Hellen Lawuo-Meena asked the dragons for £60,000 in return for a 10 per cent share in their company, Daughter of the Soil.

The business, which is based in Castle Hill, describes itself as a ‘British-blended, African-heritage beauty brand’ which offers natural skincare products.

During their appearance on the show, which aired on Sunday, they were unable to persuade the multi-million pound investors to part with their money.

But Hellen, who lives in Lowestoft Road, Burnham, said they had taken the panel’s feedback on board.

She said: “It was really nerve-wracking.

“We went into it feeling positive and Deborah Meaden liked the product but felt we should have been organic.

“She made a fair point as while the ingredients are organic, we also used natural derivatives but our next range will all be organic.”

Visit www.daughterofthesoil.co.uk for more details.

Click here to watch the episode. Maria and Hellen are the first to enter the den at about one minute and 40 seconds into the programme.