Nominations wanted for Clewer and Dedworth business award

Nominations are now being accepted for the Clewer and Dedworth Good Business Neighbour Award.

The competition is run by the Royal Borough and aims to recognise businesses which go the extra mile by sponsoring community groups or keeping the front of their premises clean.

The winner will be presented with a glass trophy by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton, in December.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “The Good Business Neighbour Award is a small way to say thank you to local businesses that really do go above and beyond what is expected of them and make a real difference to our community.”

Nominations including the name of the business and the reasons they deserve to win should be sent to debra.beasley@rbwm.gov.uk before Monday, November 20.