In pictures: Youngsters take part in Windsor RFC rugby festival

About 1,000 young rugby players took part in a tournament yesterday (Sunday).

The Windsor Minis Participation Festival was held at Home Park and organised by Windsor RFC.

Children from five to 12-year-old went head-to-head in a series of friendly games.

Minis chairman Marie Mylchreest said the focus of the annual event is on fun.

“There are no winners and there are no losers, it is all about giving children in the clubs a chance to come along, have fun and make friends,” she said.

“It is all about having a place they can safely play and giving them an interest in sport.”

Children from clubs in London, Beaconsfield, Maidenhead and Windsor were among those taking part.

“There was talk of cancelling it in the days leading up because of the weather but luckily it all went very well,” added Marie.