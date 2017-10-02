Morris dancers perform in Windsor town centre

Morris dancers brought Windsor town centre alive with a series of performances on Saturday.

Starting at Windsor and Eton Bridge, four groups made their way to Peascod Street, the Guildhall and Alexandra Gardens before ending up back at the bridge.

The Day of Dance was organised by Maidenhead-based Taeppas Tump North West Morris Dancers and is an annual event.

Each year the group invites different troops to get involved and on Saturday was joined by the Fleur de Lys Ladies’ Morris Dancers from Godalming and the Garston Gallopers from Hungerford.

Helen May from the Maidenhead group said: “Windsor is always a great place to dance.

“You get a good crowd with the tourists and we saw two brides and grooms.”

The group meets on Tuesdays from 8pm at Furze Platt Memorial Hall in Maidenhead and is welcoming new members.

For more details, call Helen on 01628 636453.