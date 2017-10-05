Charity hoping swan will survive after being shot in the head in Windsor

Rescuers had to tend to a swan that had been shot in the head in Windsor.

Swan Support workers received a call at about 7am on Tuesday reporting that one of the royal birds had been spotted with blood on its head on the River Thames near Barry Avenue.

They arrived on the scene at 7.30am and found the swan had a ‘fresh’ wound which is believed to have been caused by an air gun pellet (graphic image below).

The injured bird was taken back to the Datchet-based charity’s rehabilitation centre where it has been treated for its injuries and given antibiotics.

Swan Support founder Wendy Hermon said: “It’s doing OK at the moment, we can’t guarantee that it won’t die but we hope it survives.

“It’s just so disheartening.

“We do our best to treat the ones that are naturally injured and you get people out there that are doing these terrible things.”

Last week the government announced plans to introduce tougher prison sentences for people who abuse animals.

Previously, the maximum prison sentence for causing harm to animals was six months but this will now be extended to five years.

Wendy added: “I just hope that they can catch someone and make an example of them.”

Call police on 101 with information if you spotted anything.