Hundreds of beer cans cleared in Langley community clean-up

Hundreds of empty beer cans and bottles were cleared up from the area around the ‘curly wurly’ footbridge in Langley by community group volunteers on Saturday, September 30.

Volunteers from the Foxborough Neighbourhood Action Group, Langley Neighbourhood Forum, Radian Housing, Word of Life Ministries and the Faizan-e-Madina mosque took part.

In total 29 recyclable waste bags and 19 non-recyclable bags were collected on the day from the area past the Honda roundabout.

Slough borough councillor Madhuri Bedi (Lab, Foxborough) said: “I’m going to look to put some mesh or something there otherwise it’s going to happen again.

“Regardless of whoever it is [littering], we all have a social responsibility.”

That same day, a clean-up was held in the Manor Park area which was organised by community group Paving The Way and supported by Slough Borough Council and its repairs and maintenance contractor Osborne Property Services, and Cllr Mohammed Nazir (Lab, Baylis and Stoke).

A clean-up was also held in Chalvey on Sunday.