Free Legoland tickets on offer for children with the same names as ninja characters

Lucky children with matching ninja names will be able to go to Legoland for free.

From October 13-30, children with names of the main characters of new Lego film Ninjago will get free entry.

The six names are Lloyd, Kai, Jay, Nya, Zane and Cole.

PR manager Lauren Moss said: “The movie characters are a group of ordinary kids who go on ninja missions, so we wanted to give guests with matching ninja names the chance to go on their very own awesome adventure.”